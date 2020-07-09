2021 Bentley Bentayga configurator offers up to 10 billion combinations

Bentley recently unveiled the facelift version of the new Bentayga SUV and now the luxury carmaker has launched it on the company's online car configurator. The highly customizable car gets a comprehensive digital configurator where one can play around with all kinds of aesthetics to suit their respective needs.

The configurator is divided into various sections of paints, wheels, interiors, veneers, accessories, etc. The paint section features endless options of single tones and about 27 available duo-tone finishes. One can choose to read the inspiration behind every paint colour on the list. Through interior details option, customers can choose seat comfort specs, stitching and piping on the seats, embroidery on the seats, shades of leather and even carpet bindings.

The digital Bentley Bentayga configurator

On the front, veneers and steering wheels can be customised with an array of options. There are optional equipment and features to choose from such as heated seats, illuminated treadplates, acoustic side glass, mats and rugs, among others. Accessories include personalised child seats, roof boxes, car covers, etc.

(Also see pics: Bentley unveils facelift version of Bentayga luxury SUV)

The configurator uses over 1.7 million single images taken directly from Bentley’s digital warehouse to produce life-like renditions for the customers. The new Bentayga can be personalized using up to 10 billion possible combinations. Nearly 280,000 images were required to display all the customer options in the SUV. Bentley’s Virtual Media Manager, Paul Chapman, said in a press statement, "My job is to unite technology and luxury in the production of digital Bentleys with the same fusion of craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability as our physical cars."

The new Bentley Bentayga model will initially be launched in V8 guise offering supercar performance balanced with everyday usability. The plug-in Hybrid and W12-powered speed versions will follow later this year. The V8 variant features 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine which develops an impressive 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque.