In pics: Bentley unveils facelift version of Bentayga luxury SUV

8 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 11:04 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The facelift Bentley Bentayga SUV will have a top speed of 290 kmph and will be able to do 0-100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds.
Bentley has unveiled the facelift version of the new Bentayga SUV. This is the first time that the luxury carmaker has come up with a facelift version of the popular SUV.
Key to the new Bentayga is its strikingly dynamic look. The larger, assertive matrix grille is now more upright and a more aggressive front bumper emphasises the performance characteristics of the car.
New intelligent LED matrix headlamp technology includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware.
The facelift Bentayga gets a total redesign of the rear surfaces including a new full-width tailgate with new encapsulated lamps, while the licence plate has been moved down into the bumper for a cleaner appearance.
A striking new 22-inch wheel design is available in two finishes, expanding the number of available wheel designs to five – all of which are unique to Bentley.
A next generation infotainment system is integrated seamlessly into the handcrafted, Bentley ‘wing’ dashboard design and features a 10.9-inch display screen with edge-to-edge graphics. The all-new digital display includes super high-resolution and dynamic graphics which are configurable to suit driver preferences.
Ventilation is now available in the rear of the five-seat cabin option. Passengers in the rear also enjoy significantly more space, with legroom increased by up to 100 mm depending on configuration.
The facelift model will initially be launched in Bentayga V8 guise, with the plug-in Hybrid and W12-powered Speed versions to follow this year. The V8’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine develops an impressive 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque.
