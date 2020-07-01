In pics: Bentley unveils facelift version of Bentayga luxury SUV 8 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 11:04 AM IST HT Auto Desk The facelift Bentley Bentayga SUV will have a top speed of 290 kmph and will be able to do 0-100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds. 1/8Bentley has unveiled the facelift version of the new Bentayga SUV. This is the first time that the luxury carmaker has come up with a facelift version of the popular SUV. 2/8Key to the new Bentayga is its strikingly dynamic look. The larger, assertive matrix grille is now more upright and a more aggressive front bumper emphasises the performance characteristics of the car. 3/8New intelligent LED matrix headlamp technology includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware. 4/8The facelift Bentayga gets a total redesign of the rear surfaces including a new full-width tailgate with new encapsulated lamps, while the licence plate has been moved down into the bumper for a cleaner appearance. 5/8A striking new 22-inch wheel design is available in two finishes, expanding the number of available wheel designs to five – all of which are unique to Bentley. 6/8A next generation infotainment system is integrated seamlessly into the handcrafted, Bentley ‘wing’ dashboard design and features a 10.9-inch display screen with edge-to-edge graphics. The all-new digital display includes super high-resolution and dynamic graphics which are configurable to suit driver preferences. 7/8Ventilation is now available in the rear of the five-seat cabin option. Passengers in the rear also enjoy significantly more space, with legroom increased by up to 100 mm depending on configuration. 8/8The facelift model will initially be launched in Bentayga V8 guise, with the plug-in Hybrid and W12-powered Speed versions to follow this year. The V8’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine develops an impressive 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque.