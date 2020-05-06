Automakers' sales recover in China from coronavirus low

Automakers' sales in China, the world's biggest car market, are showing signs of recovery in April, as the world's No.2 economy resumes.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) is set to announce April industry sales on May 11 while another industry body, the China Passenger Car Association, said that China's passenger car retail sales fell 1.6% year-on-year in the first 25 days of April.

Below are details on carmakers' announcements (in alphabetical order):

- Chongqing-based Chongqing Changan Automobile, which has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda, sold 159,557 units last month, down 32% compared to the same period last year.

- Ford's venture with Changan sold 20,465 units last month, up 38.3%.

- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd sold 105,468 vehicles last month, up 2%.

- General Motors' main China joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp sold 111,155 last month, up 13.6%. SGMW, a separate GM venture with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, sold 127,000 units last month, up 13.5%.

- JMC, in which Ford also has a stake, sold 28,028 units last month, up 7.8%.

- China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor sold 433,000 units last month, up 0.5%.

- Volkswagen Group reported positive year-on-year growth in China last month.





