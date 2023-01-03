HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: 5 Upcoming Suvs That You Will Get To See

Auto Expo 2023: 5 Upcoming SUVs that you will get to see

Auto Expo will happen from 13th January to 18th January and every automotive enthusiast is excited about it. There will be a lot of new vehicles that one will get to see. Automobile manufacturers are currently focusing more on SUVs because they are in trend and are doing really well in the market. At the 2023 Auto Expo, there will be a lot of new SUVs will be showcased. Here are some of the SUVs that will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 14:16 PM
Maruti's two new SUVs

Maruti Jimny five door SUV was recently spotted testing in India without any camouflage, revealing key design elements on the outside. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Deepak Thakur)
Maruti Suzuki has announced that they will showcase two new SUVs at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is highly likely that the SUVs are the Jimny 5-door and the Baleno-based coupe SUV that has been codenamed YTB. The test mules of both vehicles have been spotted numerous times and they seem production-ready. The Jimny 5-door will be going against the Thar whereas the new YTB will sit below the Brezza.

Also Read : Maruti's upcoming Baleno-based new car, codenamed YTB, spotted testing

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.
Kia India has been teasing the EV9 Concept through their social media. The teasers revealed that Kia will be showcasing the EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The brand is already working on the production-spec version of the EV9 Concept. It is highly unlikely that the EV9 will be launched in India.

Maruti EV

Image of Futuro-e used for representational purpose only. The concept was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki India at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.
Apart from showcasing two SUVs, Marut Suzuki will also unveil a concept of an electric SUV. The brand might be late to the EV race but it seems like finally, they will eventually enter the electric market. As of now, Maruti Suzuki has been focusing more on CNG-powered vehicles and hybrid powertrains.


Lexus RX

Lexus RX SUV will now be offered with four new powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid system.
Lexus will be unveiling its RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. It will be offered in two variants whereas, in the global market, Lexus offers three variants. India is expected to get the 350h variant which gets a strong hybrid engine.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 14:16 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Baleno YTB Lexus RX electric vehicles Kia EV9 Jimny
