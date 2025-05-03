Aston Martin DBX S: Check out 5 key highlights of the refreshed luxury SUV

Aston Martin has reimagined its luxury SUV offering with the debut of the DBX S, following the discontinuation of the standard DBX variant last year. With the DBX707 continuing as the sole option due to its stronger performance appeal, the new DBX S takes that formula further. It combines mechanical refinements, enhanced aerodynamics, advanced technology, and a stronger focus on light-weighting — all to deliver a driving experience that’s even more exhilarating and exclusive.

1 Design The Aston Martin DBX S brings in a more assertive and athletic visual identity than ever before. The refreshed front fascia includes a sharper front splitter that not only enhances aerodynamics but also gives the SUV a track-ready presence. Around the rear, the less pronounced diffuser allows the bold new exhaust setup to shine — featuring dual vertical stacked tailpipes at each end, a distinctive departure from typical horizontal layouts.

2 Customisation options Beyond performance, the DBX S takes a deeper engineering approach toward optimising weight balance. With the carmaker’s strong emphasis on lightweight components, the vehicle becomes more agile and poised in both cornering and high-speed cruising. The available lightweight parts include the optional carbon-fibre roof, which is not just aesthetic but highly functional, being the largest single-piece carbon fibre component ever used by Aston Martin. Complementing this are 23-inch magnesium alloy wheels, which reduce unsprung mass by 18.5 kg, significantly improving ride quality and agility. Even the new grille, inspired by the limited-run DBS 770 Ultimate, is designed to remove front-end weight, thereby improving weight distribution and steering response. However, these design and weight-saving components are optional and not part of the base configuration.

3 Engine and performance Under the hood lies a recalibrated 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, now tuned to deliver 717 bhp, a modest yet meaningful bump over the DBX707. The improvement comes via turbocharging technology derived from Aston Martin's Valhalla supercar, allowing more efficient boost delivery and higher peak output. As a result, the SUV is plunged from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds and 0 to 200 kmph is also quicker than before, however, the exact figures have not been disclosed. The SUV reaches a top speed of 307 kmph. This performance SUV maintains its explosive straight-line speed while gaining better thermal and mechanical efficiency, thanks to its enhanced forced induction system.

