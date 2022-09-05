Anand Mahindra appeals everyone to wear seat belts, even when in the rear seats

Anand Mahindra's tweet came in response to the news of the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car crash.

Wearing a seat belt is a primary step to avoid any severe injury in case of a mishap while inside a car. While the majority of the drivers and passengers wear seatbelts when in front seats, wearing seat belts among rear occupants is grossly neglected. Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, has appealed to everyone to wear seat belts even when in the rear seats of the car. He posted a tweet in the wake of the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident on Sunday.

Mahindra wrote that he always wears a seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. He also urged everyone to take that pledge. “I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," Mahindra tweeted.

I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

While safety is paramount for many automakers, they try to offer various safety equipment and technologies that aid in better driving practices and a safer driving experience for the occupants. However, practices like wearing a seat belt and not driving rashly depend on the occupants themselves. Following such practices can save lives and save occupants from critical injury. Not following so can result in a catastrophe, even if one is sitting inside a highly sophisticated luxury car with a host of safety features onboard.

In Cyrus Mistry's case, he, along with three others, was travelling in a luxury SUV that was involved in a major accident. The car hit a roadside barrier. While the front occupants reportedly came out of the car safely, Mistry and another rear passenger died in the accident. They were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

