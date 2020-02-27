Skoda used a video to reveal the first details of the all-new Octavia RS iV. The sporty range topper for the fourth Octavia generation sports a signature black bodywork elements and a sporty interior design. The global premiere will take place at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

#BreakingNews: #SKODA revealed the first details of the all-new #OctaviaRSiV in a video. The first plug-in #hybrid to carry on the tradition of RS performance models will have its #worldpremiere on 3 March at the @gimsswiss. pic.twitter.com/sYjandcjou — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) February 27, 2020





The new Octavia RS iV gets black grille, dynamic front apron with black Air Curtains and a rear apron featuring Aero Flaps and a matching rear diffuser in sporty black. The black alloy wheel design reveals brake callipers finished in red; the saloon’s tailgate comes with a black RS rear spoiler, while the COMBI estate features a roof spoiler in body colour. In the predominantly black interior, colourful highlights are provided by contrasting stitching on the sports seats with integrated headrests and on the leather-covered three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel.

For the first time in an RS model, Skoda has provided a plug-in hybrid powertrain for dynamic performance. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor combine to deliver a system output of 180 kW (245 PS) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm, with CO2 emissions of around 30 g/km over the WLTP cycle. The Octavia RS iV can cover up to 55 kilometres (WLTP) in all-electric mode, without generating any emissions. A sports suspension with signature RS fine-tuning ensures dynamic handling.

Skoda will also showcase the EV avatar of the Octavia RS iV





Skoda is complementing its Geneva presentation of the Octavia RS iV by surrounding it with one more electrified version of its best-seller. The Octavia iV also has a plug-in hybrid powertrain; its 1.4 TSI joins forces with an electric motor to provide a combined output of 150 kW (204 PS) and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Available in conjunction with the Ambition and Style trim levels, this model version has a lithium-ion high-voltage battery with a capacity of 37 Ah and an energy content of 13 kWh. Like the RS iV, it can be conveniently charged at home from a 230-volt mains socket or a wallbox.

In addition to the world premiere of the Octavia RS iV on March 3, Skoda will also be presenting one another Octavia iV model as well as the new Kamiq Scoutline at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.