5 reasons that make Mahindra Thar a better bet than Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Jimny in the Indian market. It was the most awaited launch of 2023 as people have been waiting for it for quite some years. India became the first market where the 5-door Jimny has gone on sale. The primary rival to the Jimny is the Mahindra Thar which has been a phenomenal success for the manufacturer. Despite all the hype being around the Jimny, here are some of the reasons why one should consider the Thar over the Jimny.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 10:37 AM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be offered is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine while Mahindra Thar is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.
Mechanical rear differential

The Thar gets an optional mechanical rear-locking differential which splits the power to the rear wheels 50:50. The differential is only offered with the four-wheel drive variants of the Thar. When compared, the Jimny only gets a brake locking differential which is also offered on the Thar.

Two diesel engine options

Where the Jimny is a petrol-only SUV, the Thar is offered with petrol as well as two diesel engines. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The smaller engine produces 116 bhp while the larger engine puts out 128 bhp. The torque output is the same for both engines at 300 Nm.

Roof options

One of the big selling points of the Thar has always been the soft-top convertible variants. It is the most affordable vehicle in India to do so. Moreover, there is also a factory-fitted hard-top option that cocoons the rear occupants from the weather and is safer. On the other hand, the Jimny is only offered as a hard-top.

Rear-wheel drive option

Right before the official unveiling of the Jimny, Mahindra decided to launch the Thar rear-wheel drive. This meant that Thar's starting price now undercuts Jimny's starting price. Moreover, not everyone is buying the Thar for going off-roading. Some people want the road appeal that the Thar offers.

Also Read : 5 reasons that make Maruti Suzuki Jimny a better bet than Mahindra Thar

Road presence

The Thar is known for its road presence. It commands the attention of people on the road as there are not a lot of three-door vehicles in India. Moreover, it has an edge over Jimny because it is wider and taller.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 10:37 AM IST
