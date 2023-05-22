HT Auto
Mahindra Thar SUV celebrates one lakh sales milestone

Mahindra Thar SUV celebrates one lakh sales milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its Thar SUV has crossed one lakh sales milestone. The feat has been achieved since the SUV was launched in the country in 2020. It has become a popular offering from the carmaker for off-roading enthusiasts as well as city driving. The company posted a celebratory video showing Thar in its element, charting all kinds of terrains with sass and ease.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2023, 10:20 AM
Mahindra Thar SUV
Mahindra Thar SUV

The video was also posted by the Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra with a caption, “Lakhon me ek. Here’s to the next 100,000…"

Mahindra Thar SUV is currently offered in 4WD and RWD configurations, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Powertrain options include 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. The SUV comes in the price range of 10.55 to 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol unit churns out 150bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre diesel engine develops 130bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. As for the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine, it produces 117bhp of power and 300Nm of torque.

Due to high demand, Mahindra Thar 2WD has a long waiting period of up to 17 months for the diesel trims. However, the petrol version will be available much quicker and may get delivered in a matter of few weeks.

Recently, Mahindra's another popular SUV, the XUV700, also reached one lakd sales milestone within two years of being launched. Mahindra and Mahindra recently rolled out the landmark unit of the SUV from its manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune, in Maharashtra. The XUV700 is a three-row SUV that rivals the likes of Tata Safari among others in its segment in India. It is also one of the safest SUVs in the country with five star rating and Safer Choice title from Global NCAP.

First Published Date: 22 May 2023, 09:42 AM IST
