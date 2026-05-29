5 executive sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Upgrading from the compact Maruti Suzuki Dzire to executive sedans like the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, or Toyota Camry offers superior cabin space and boot capacity
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been one of the best-selling cars in India lately. However, owing to its sub-4m frame, it might get difficult to accommodate people and luggage especially if travelling is a priority. Executive midsize sedans are a great alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, offering more legroom, more cabin space as well as boot space. Here are 5 executive sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire:
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.73-20.32 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.
Engine1,498 cc
Mileage17.77-27.26 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Honda City is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing approximately 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine working in tandem with electric motors producing 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the Honda City is priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.70 - 19.62 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Volkswagen Virtus, much like the Skoda Slavia, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.
Engine1,482 cc
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual
The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113.18 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, respectively. The former was paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic transmission, whereas the latter was paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (7DCT) transmission. The Hyundai Verna has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.98 lakh.
Engine2,487 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage25.49 kmpl
The flagship sedan from Toyota’s portfolio, the Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker and is priced at ₹47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
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