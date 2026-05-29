The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been one of the best-selling cars in India lately. However, owing to its sub-4m frame, it might get difficult to accommodate people and luggage especially if travelling is a priority. Executive midsize sedans are a great alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, offering more legroom, more cabin space as well as boot space. Here are 5 executive sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

1 Skoda Slavia Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.73-20.32 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.

2 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.77-27.26 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda City is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing approximately 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine working in tandem with electric motors producing 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the Honda City is priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Volkswagen Virtus Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.70 - 19.62 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Virtus, much like the Skoda Slavia, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.

4 Hyundai Verna Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 20 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113.18 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, respectively. The former was paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic transmission, whereas the latter was paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (7DCT) transmission. The Hyundai Verna has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.98 lakh.

5 Toyota Camry Engine 2,487 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 25.49 kmpl View Offers View More Details The flagship sedan from Toyota’s portfolio, the Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker and is priced at ₹47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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