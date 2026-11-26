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SUVs with diesel engines have always been the favourites of many driving enthusiasts, especially the people who love to hit the road without any road. However, the evolving situation and the narrowed cost differences between petrol and diesel, along with improved petrol powertrains, have changed consumer perspectives on diesel powerplants.
With rising fuel prices, many car buyers have been inclining towards hybrid powertrains that combine petrol engines with electric motors and battery packs. However, diesel SUVs continue to appeal to many despite the odds.
If you prioritise effortless highway cruising, strong low-end torque, and full-load capability over a hybrid's city-focused fuel economy, diesel SUVs still hold a clear edge in India.
Here are the five diesel SUVs in India that stand out across different budgets and use cases, compared with the hybrid models.
Kia Sonet is a widely popular model in the Indian market. It comes with a sub-compact footprint and a wide range of advanced technology-aided upmarket features. The SUV is available in petrol and diesel engine options. The practicality-focused compact SUV gets a refined 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The engine is available with both manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. The engine offers over 20 kmpl fuel economy.
Mahindra Scorpio N comes with genuine body-on-frame toughness, optional 4WD, and 400 Nm of torque from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, available with manual and automatic transmission options. This is something the hybrids in this price bracket cannot match. The SUV offering punchy low-end torque, is well suited for rough roads and family road trips.
Tata Safari is a widely popular and iconic brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market. It effortlessly pulls a full cabin of seven passengers and luggage on highway inclines without feeling strained. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. It gets terrain response modes, a panoramic sunroof, and a five-star safety rating - all of which enhance its value proposition for customers.
Hyundai Creta is a well-rounded midsize SUV offering strong highway fuel economy, spacious seating, and modern features. The SUV with a diesel engine matches strong hybrids on highway fuel efficiency while avoiding their higher upfront price tag and smaller boot space. The smooth 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, generating 250 Nm of torque, with a refined automatic gearbox option, enhances its appeal to consumers.
Toyota Fortuner is known for long-distance durability, 4x4 capability, and a 2.8-litre diesel engine making up to 201 bhp of power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. Unmatched long-distance durability, commanding road presence, and heavy-duty 4x4 hardware for rough terrain make it an appealing SUV.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.