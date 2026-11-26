Here are the five diesel SUVs in India that stand out across different budgets and use cases, compared with the hybrid models.

SUVs with diesel engines have always been the favourites of many driving enthusiasts, especially the people who love to hit the road without any road. However, the evolving situation and the narrowed cost differences between petrol and diesel, along with improved petrol powertrains, have changed consumer perspectives on diesel powerplants.

With rising fuel prices, many car buyers have been inclining towards hybrid powertrains that combine petrol engines with electric motors and battery packs. However, diesel SUVs continue to appeal to many despite the odds.

If you prioritise effortless highway cruising, strong low-end torque, and full-load capability over a hybrid's city-focused fuel economy, diesel SUVs still hold a clear edge in India.

Here are the five diesel SUVs in India that stand out across different budgets and use cases, compared with the hybrid models.