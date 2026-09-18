5 hybrid cars I would buy if I was replacing my Hyundai Creta diesel
Hybrid cars offer an efficient alternative to ageing diesel SUVs, combining petrol and electric power. Here are five hybrids to consider when replacing a Hyundai Creta diesel
Petrol and diesel cars have remained dominant for the better part of the last century. However, companies have started finding alternatives of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles as hybrid power and electric cars have come into the spotlight. While there is range anxiety associated with electric cars, hybrids have become the go to for the efficiency they provide as they bring the best of both ICE-powered vehicles and electric vehicle to the plate, without the consequences of both of them. As diesel cars are only permitted to run for 10 years in India now, here are 5 hybrid cars to buy if you are replacing your old Hyundai Creta diesel:
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, and paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 27.97 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹16.68 lakh.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, owing to Maruti and Toyota’s partnership. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by the same 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of approximately 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. In addition to that, the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 27.97 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ₹17.18 lakh.
The Honda City e:HEV is the only budget hybrid sedan currently being sold in India. The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine producing a combined output of 124.28 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Notably, the Honda City e:HEV delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1 kmpl and boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.43 lakh.
The Toyota Innova Hycross is a hybrid MPV from the Japanese automaker. The Innova Hycross is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, owing to Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s partnership. The Invicto is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery, producing a combined output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced at ₹24.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
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