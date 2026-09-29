2027 BMW 3 Series set to be globally unveiled on September 30

German automaker BMW is preparing to unveil its redesigned 3 Series tomorrow, September 30, 2026, with the new-generation sedan having completed its final driving dynamics testing. The automaker has evaluated the upcoming model across a range of driving conditions, with four- and six-cylinder powertrains featuring 48-volt mild-hybrid technology put through their final paces.

BMW says extensive attention has been given to every aspect of the sedan’s driving behaviour, with the suspension, steering, power delivery and overall dynamics refined to deliver the desired balance of comfort and performance.

BMW 3 Series Continues With Modified CLAR Platform

While the new 3 Series and the recently revealed i3 share BMW’s Neue Klasse-inspired design language, the two sedans are fundamentally different underneath. The all-electric i3, along with its upcoming Touring estate version, is based on BMW’s dedicated Neue Klasse architecture developed specifically for battery-electric vehicles.

The combustion engine-powered 3 Series, meanwhile, continues to use the CLAR platform that underpinned the outgoing seventh-generation model. However, BMW has substantially modified the architecture to accommodate future emissions regulations and the latest electrified powertrains. Production of the redesigned 3 Series is scheduled to begin at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in November 2026. The facility differs from Munich, where production of the i3 is based. BMW design chief Adrian van Hooydonk has previously indicated that the visual similarities between the two sedans will make it difficult for customers to distinguish them at first glance.

Despite sharing a common design direction, there are some differences in their proportions. The 3 Series features a longer bonnet than the i3, reflecting the packaging requirements of an internal-combustion powertrain.

New Design Inspired By Neue Klasse

At the front, BMW has moved away from the larger kidney grille design seen on several recent models. The new 3 Series instead gets a slimmer interpretation of the signature grille, which flows directly into the headlamp units. The lighting design also draws heavily from BMW’s Neue Klasse models. The daytime running lights feature distinctive diagonal elements, while the rear lighting signature takes inspiration from the i3. The lower rear diffuser also follows a similar visual theme.

BMW is adopting an interior concept similar to that introduced with the iX3 electric SUV. The traditional instrument cluster has been replaced by BMW’s Panoramic Vision display, which stretches across the lower section of the windscreen. A large central touchscreen and a newly designed multifunction steering wheel form the other key elements of the redesigned dashboard. Together, these changes are expected to give the 3 Series a significantly more modern cabin compared with the outgoing generation.

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BMW M350 xDrive to Headline Performance Range

The performance highlight of the 2027 3 Series range will be the M350 xDrive, which will sit below the full-fledged M3. It replaces the M340i xDrive and uses BMW’s B58 inline-six petrol engine. The engine develops 437 hp and 580 Nm of peak torque. BMW claims the M350 xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 250 kmph when equipped with the appropriate tyres.

A manual gearbox will not be offered, with the model expected to rely on an automatic transmission. The absence of a manual option is also consistent with the growing use of electrification across BMW’s performance range. The M350 xDrive will feature BMW’s all-wheel-drive system, with reports suggesting that a rear-wheel-drive-only mode could be offered. This would mirror the selectable RWD mode available on other BMW M models equipped with M xDrive.

BMW is also expected to expand electrification across the range. While reports indicate that the next-generation M3 could eventually receive 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, BMW has not officially confirmed those details. Similarly, the M340d is reportedly unlikely to return, reflecting the declining popularity of diesel powertrains across Germany and the wider European Union.

At least one plug-in hybrid variant is also expected to join the lineup, potentially using BMW’s B48 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as its combustion component.

2027 BMW 3 Series India Arrival

While the 3 Series is set to be launched in the USA and Europe, there is no news yet of the sedan's arrival on Indian shores. However, if it is launched, it is expected to be late this year or early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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