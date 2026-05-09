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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Gets Adas From Mid Spec Sportline Trim

2026 Skoda Kodiaq revealed; gets ADAS from mid-spec Sportline trim

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 09 May 2026, 20:06 pm
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  • Skoda has updated the Kodiaq for 2026 with Level 2 ADAS features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq now gets ADAS on select variants.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq now gets ADAS on select variants.
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Skoda has updated the Kodiaq for the latest model year, bringing an ADAS suite to the lineup and making certain features more affordable. The Czech carmaker had introduced the second generation of its flagship SUV in April 2025, featuring design changes, a broader tech suite, and an updated powertrain. This time, the updates are more concise, aimed at remaining competitive within the segment.

ADAS

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The updated Kodiaq continues with its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD setup
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The updated Kodiaq continues with its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD setup

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq can be had with an ADAS suite on the Sportline and L&K trims. The system includes 7 features, including:

  • Emergency braking
  • Lane keep assist
  • Blindspot monitor
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Exit warning

The Kodiaq becomes the only model in Skoda’s lineup to feature ADAS, putting it more in line with the Volkswagen Tayron.

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Further changes

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The interior sees no changes and continues to carry a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The interior sees no changes and continues to carry a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display.

Skoda has also made the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip available right from the mid-range Sportline trim onwards, making the features more accessible. These were previously limited to the range-topping L&K version.

The entry-level Lounge variant does not receive any updates for 2026. Mechanically, the 2026 Kodiaq remains unchanged, continued to derive power from the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, sending 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque to all four wheels via a 7-speed DCT.

Also Read : Hyundai confirms localised electric SUV for India, New ICE SUV also planned

Pricing

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda now offers the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip from the Sportline trim onwards
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda now offers the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip from the Sportline trim onwards

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to retain the 39.99 lakh starting price, since the base variant remains unchanged. The Sportline variant was previously priced at 46.89 lakh, while the L&K variant could be had at 48.69 lakh (all ex-showroom). While prices have not officially been announced, we expect the mid and top-spec variants to see an increase of between 60,000 to 70,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 May 2026, 20:06 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars adas skoda suv kodiaq luxury cars

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