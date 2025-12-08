HT Auto
2026 Kia Seltos teased again in new X-Line trim ahead of December 10 debut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2025, 12:22 pm
  • The latest teaser confirms the X-Line trim for the 2026 Kia Seltos, ahead of its December 10 debut, with a bold exterior makeover, new tech features and a potential hybrid option.

2026 Kia Seltos teaser
The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a much bolder exterior look with a heavily updated front fascia featuring new LED signatures, a revised bumper, and more
2026 Kia Seltos teaser
The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a much bolder exterior look with a heavily updated front fascia featuring new LED signatures, a revised bumper, and more
The latest teaser shines the spotlight on the X-Line trim, instantly set apart by its matte black exterior paint job and darker exterior accents. The SUV now wears a connected LED tail-light bar, updated LED DRLs, new fog lamps and a reshaped rear bumper with pentagon-shaped inserts. Also visible is a revised roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, gloss-black cladding on the wheel arches and a shark-fin antenna.

What we know so far about the 2026 Kia Seltos

The next-gen Seltos follows Kia’s global design shift with a wider grille, sharper lighting signatures and a more squared-off stance. The front fascia features a new version of the Star Map DRL signature, while the rear end gets a reworked LED taillamp that grows cleaner and more modern. The SUV will also feature new flush-fitting door handles as well as updated colour options. While the wheels remain hidden, we expect new alloy designs, alongside revised ORVMs and a tweaked C-pillar.

Tech-forward cabin

New gen Kia Seltos
The new-gen Kia Seltos gets a floating-roof look,
New gen Kia Seltos
The new-gen Kia Seltos gets a floating-roof look,

The 2026 Seltos’ interior will grow more premium with a heavily updated dashboard and a redesigned centre console. The cabin’s main highlight will be a new dual-screen setup with a digital driver display and a large touchscreen. Other expected upgrades include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, Type-C fast charging ports, and a 360-degree camera. Kia is also expected to add Level 2+ ADAS in an attempt to significantly expand the SUV’s active safety suite.

Also Read : The Kia Stinger might be coming back, this time as an electric car

Powertrains likely unchanged, hybrid incoming

The 2026 Seltos is expected to retain its current engine options under the hood: the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, paired with manual and automatic options. But the big news here is that the SUV may arrive with a hybrid powertrain for the next-gen model. During the brand’s 2025 Investor’s Day, Kia made clear its growing focus towards electrification, announcing plans to expand hybrid offerings across its lineup. Here, the Seltos is expected to be one of the early adopters.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2025, 12:22 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars

