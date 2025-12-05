HT Auto
HT Auto
The Kia Stinger Might Be Coming Back, This Time As An Electric Car

The Kia Stinger might be coming back, this time as an electric car

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2025, 10:08 am
  • Kia teases the possible comeback of the Stinger as an electric GT through its Vision Meta Turismo concept.

Kia Vision Meta Turismo
Kia Vision Meta Turismo Concept
Kia Vision Meta Turismo
Kia Vision Meta Turismo Concept
Kia has released images and video teasers of the Vision Meta Turismo concept, which is expected to preview the all-electric successor to the discontinued Stinger. The petrol-powered Stinger was dropped from production just over two years ago, leaving a gap in Kia’s global lineup for a large four-door performance car. While the company has not confirmed a direct connection to the Stinger nameplate, the scale and positioning of the concept point strongly in that direction.

Is This The Successor To The Kia Stinger?

The Vision Meta Turismo departs from the low-slung sedan shape of the original Stinger and experiments with a more upright coupe-styled profile. The body is defined by steeply raked pillars, a wide glass area, a short front overhang and strong shoulders over the rear wheels. Kia has incorporated airflow guides and vertical fins into the front bumper area to manage aerodynamics, while the roof slopes gently toward the tail.

Lighting on the concept is unique, featuring angular three-dimensional rear lamps and slim LED strips running above the front fenders toward the A-pillars. These strips house rear-facing cameras, replacing conventional door mirrors. Additional light elements have been placed along the rear bumper and windscreen edges.

Also Read : New-gen Kia Seltos teaser unveiled; Launches on December 10

Kia has not revealed full interior images, but short clips show a floating-style dashboard and a yoke-style steering wheel. The rear features two individual seats, though a production model would most likely use a traditional rear bench. The overall size appears greater than the outgoing ICE Stinger, suggesting a roomier cabin.

What Will Power Kia's New Stinger?

Although no technical specifications have been released, the electric Stinger successor is expected to be based on Kia’s 800-volt E-GMP architecture, already used for the EV6. This platform supports high-output powertrains and ultra-fast charging, aligning with the performance positioning of the concept.

Reports suggest the production car, referred to unofficially as the GT1 and potentially carrying an EV7 or EV8 badge, could employ a 113.2 kWh battery with a claimed driving range of up to 800km. Kia is expected to present the Vision Meta Turismo publicly at the Brussels Motor Show in January, where further details on its production should be revealed.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2025, 10:08 am IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

