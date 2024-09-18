Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Kia Carnival Limousine: Five Reasons Why You Should Consider Buying The Upcoming Mpv

2025 Kia Carnival Limousine: Five reasons to consider buying

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 17:30 PM
Follow us on:
The Kia Carnival debuts in the Indian markets on 3rd October, 2024. There is enough in the luxury MPV limousine to make it worth your cash including s
...
The new-gen Kia Carnival arrives in the facelifted avatar that went on sale last year globally.

Kia recently opened bookings for the new and upcoming Kia Carnival in India. The luxury MPV will be launched in India on the 3rd October, 2024. Here is a list of five good reasons to think about getting one.

1Ample space

The Kia Carnival, like earlier, provides oodles of legroom, headroom and interior space. It comfortably accommodates seven people. It's flexible seating system lets you choose from multiple configurations. It also gets optional reclinable captain seats for the top end variant.

The second-row captain seats get the comfort of heating, ventilation and massage functions the leg support is also electronically adjustable. The driver's seat is 12-way power adjustable.

2Digital Key 2.0

The Kia Carnival also supports the integration of an NFC key or virtual vehicle keys for compatible smart devices. This new feature enables convenient locking, unlocking and driving without needing a key adding to the convenience of accessing the vehicle.

3High-tech features

In terms of features, the Carnival is a step ahead and comes with all the modern features such as powered tailgated, powered sliding doors, two 12.3-inch curved screens, a heads-up display, three-zone climate control, premium 12-speaker Bose sound system and dual electric sunroofs. 

Apart from these, the MPV also gets seat-belt buckle lights, multiple USB-C ports across the vehicle, over-the-air updates, passenger view with night vision, a blind spot view monitor, a 360-degree surround view monitor and Kia voice assistant. There are loads of more features apart from these inside the luxury vehicle.

4New and bold styling

The facelifted Kia Carnival gets bold new styling which has been curated with the ‘Opposites Unite’ design philosophy. The Carnival now gets a more angular and boxier shape. It is complimented with the signature 'Tiger Nose' grille and LED type headlamps that are vertically stacked on either side. The L-shaped LEDs work as DRLs for the vehicle, giving the car an overall aesthetic appeal.

At the back is a connected-type bar joining the two L-shaped LED tail-lamps. It is expected to get two exterior colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and a Fusion Black.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2024
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Safety

The vehicle hosts countless safety features including ADAS level 2, eight airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels, hill assist control, parking sensors at the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, a tyre pressure monitoring system, VSM and electronic stability control. 

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 17:30 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS