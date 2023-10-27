2024 Kia Carnival facelift breaks cover globally with revised lights, new rear

Just days after images of the undisguised test mules made their way to the internet, Kia has dropped the first glimpse of the 2024 Carnival facelift that will hit the market in the near future. The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift is set for a mid-life update, three years after the latest generation model went on sale globally. The official images only show the exterior of the MPV but also confirm several details we were expecting on the offering.

The Kia Carnival facelift gets revised headlamps and taillights for a fresh new look, while most of the silhouette remains the same on the panel van. The model now gets the new signature LED DRL design that forms a massive T-shaped styling. The new LED taillights also get a similar theme, while the tailgate itself appears leaner with the indentation for the license plate moved lower and a slightly raised bumper. The lower lights on the bumper are also narrower than before which further helps remove the visual bulk on the model.

The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to arrive with a petrol-hybrid powertrain internationally, while other markets will continued to get diesel engine options as well

The updated cabin remains under wraps for now but we expect to see new curved screens and fingerprint recognition, similar to the one seen on the revised Kia K5 that debuted recently. A bigger change on the 2024 Carnival facelift will be the introduction of a hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine with an electric motor. The same setup is also offered on the Kia Sorento in global markets and offers around 227 bhp and 350 Nm.

Kia is expected to drop more images and details on the 2024 Carnival facelift in the coming weeks. Markets like the US and South Korea should get the model first and we expect this version to arrive in India in the near future.

The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift is expected to arrive in India sometime next year

The company showcased the pre-facelift new-generation Carnival at the 2023 Auto Expo as a concept but has been tight-lipped about the launch timeline for the same. The previous generation Carnival was a strong seller for the company and is likely to find an audience again.

