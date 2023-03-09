2023 Hyundai Verna to get ventilated & heated seats. Check out feature list

HT Auto
The 2023 Hyundai Verna is all set for its India launch which is scheduled for March 21 and ahead of the big day, the Koreans have revealed some key feature highlights that the updated sedan is promising. Hyundai has long been known for offering a plethora of in-cabin features in its offerings across segments and as such, the new Hyundai Verna packs in a plenty lot as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 15:19 PM
A look at the side profile of the 2023 Hyundai Verna. (This is a design sketch render)
The 2023 Hyundai Verna will get a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. What's more significant though is the addition of a first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The company claims that this will enhance the experience of interacting with both functionalities. Additionally, the Verna will now get ventilated as well as heated front seats, another first in segment. The other feature highlights inside the cabin of the Hyundai Verna include an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

On the outside, the new Hyundai Verna sports an LED lightbar stretching across the width of the bonnet, a new fog lamp casing, updated front grille, horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs and parametric connected LED tail lamps. Teasers of some of these have already been revealed by the company. Furthermore, the wheelbase of the sedan has been stretched by 70 mm to 2,670 mm and the it will also be the widest in its segment. One can also expect a larger boot space on the model over the preceding Verna that has been sold here thus far.

There is much to look forward to under the hood as well with the 2023 Hyundai Verna. While there is no diesel unit, the sedan will come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor but making its debut here would be the turbocharged version of the same engine. The car will continue to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Verna, once officially launched in its latest version, will renew its battle against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the recently-updated Honda City. The sedan space has been shrinking in the Indian car market which means the fight is going to be more fierce than it has ever been in the past.

Hyundai though is confident of 2023 Verna finding its intended mark in the market. “The all-new Verna has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences. With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai Verna is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again," said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company.

