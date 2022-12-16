HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Audi Q3 Drive Review: The All Rounder Of An Suv Now More Refined

2022 Audi Q3 drive review: The all-rounder of an SUV now more refined

I have a thing for smaller luxury SUVs. Soft corner for the Mercedes GLC over the GLE, for the X1 over the X3 and X5 from BMW, the Volvo XC40 over the XC60 and yes, the Audi Q3 over the Q5. Easier on the pocket and yet capable of making a statement. And in comparative terms, that is where the newest Audi Q3 seeks to shine and shine brighter.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2022, 09:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The second-generation Audi Q3 is looking at building the momentum for the brand which offers multiple SUV options across price brackets.
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves.
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
The second-generation Audi Q3 is looking at building the momentum for the brand which offers multiple SUV options across price brackets.
View all Images
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves.
1/10
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves.
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
2/10
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
3/10
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
4/10
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
5/10
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
6/10
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
7/10
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
8/10
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
9/10
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
10/10
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.

It has been quite a wait for the 2022 Audi Q3 to touch down on Indian shores. The Germans focused on the newer Q5 and the Q7 but eventually has managed to close the calendar year with what is still largely considered the entry-level SUV from Audi. Did someone say Q2? Let's keep that aside for now.

The 2022 Audi Q3 isn't a ginormous leap over the preceding model and yet, it claims to build upon its strengths while still incorporating subtle updates to help it sharpen its claws. Here's a first drive review of the 2022 Audi Q3 in India:

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Audi Q3: Drive dynamics

The Audi Q3 continues to be powered by the familiarly reliable 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and frankly, it is spunky enough for one not to miss the TDIs from yesteryears. There is 190 hp on offer and 320 Nm for the taking, and while the Audi camp continues to be out of contention for diesel fanboys, for all else, it is mighty fun.

The SUV may have small dimensions compared to the likes of the Q5, Q7 and Q8 but it still packs a mighty punch with 0 to 100 kmph coming up in slightly over seven seconds and the max speed at 222 kmph. But for most parts, it is meant to be driven as a daily carriage to work and back, and it has the poise to do just that.

The Audi Q3 benefits enormously from a stable yet eager drive demeanor.
The Audi Q3 benefits enormously from a stable yet eager drive demeanor.
The Audi Q3 benefits enormously from a stable yet eager drive demeanor.
The Audi Q3 benefits enormously from a stable yet eager drive demeanor.

The seven-speed gearbox is versatile and responds to throttle inputs well enough. The steering has a bit of weight but it is engineered well enough to balance high-speed feedback with the versatility of managing quick turns. And add to the mix a suspension that is a bit stiff and the Q3 manages to tackle the infamous Indian road conditions well. There is no dedicated 4x4 mode but Quattro All-Wheel Drive remains a key highlight.

On the flipside though, there is quite a lot of body roll when pushing the Q3 through tight corners at high speeds. A lot more side bolstering on the front seats could have addressed this - even if superficially - to a large extent. If opting for ‘Dynamic’ of the multiple drive modes, do keep this one factor into consideration.

While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.

Audi Q3: Cabin highlights

SUVs in this segment are mostly always self driven and in this regard, the Q3 is decently kitted with features that most potential buyers look forward to. It continues to choose easy elegance over going glitz and glam, and frankly, whether that's a good thing or not would come down to personal preferences.

There is quite a lot of room for four adults inside although fitting in the fifth in the middle of the rear seats still remains an uncomfortable compromise. The floor hump in the middle as well as the central armrest's reach back have to shoulder the blame equally. But the seats themselves are quite plush and so is the overall fit, feel and finish.

A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3.

There is a single 10.1-inch main infotainment screen and the controls for the HVAC are managed through rotary knobs instead of the secondary screen inside the higher-end Audi SUVs. Personally, I like it just this way because it is far less distracting.

In terms of features, the Audi Q3 gets Virtual Cockpit digital screen for the driver, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control, among a few others.

Audi Q3: Design highlights

The Q3 continues to take several strands of design genes from its elder siblings in the Audi Q family.
The Q3 continues to take several strands of design genes from its elder siblings in the Audi Q family.
The Q3 continues to take several strands of design genes from its elder siblings in the Audi Q family.
The Q3 continues to take several strands of design genes from its elder siblings in the Audi Q family.

The Audi Q3 is one of the better-looking SUVs in its segment and this despite never appearing to be trying too hard to stand out. It is more of an SUV in terms of design than most others and a massive front grille, flanked by sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units - add to the appeal of the face.

There are sharp lines merging with curved flanks cutting the Q3's frame from nearly all sides and just the bare minimum use of chrome to keep things interesting. The 18-inch wheels under the circular wheel arches too are the right size but are let down big time by an alloy design that is now either medieval or outright ancient.

Audi Q3: Verdict

The new Audi Q3 sure is new even if the updates are rather subtle. There is slightly more space on the inside courtesy the increase in wheelbase while the drive traits of the vehicle are among the best in the segment.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
44.89 lakh
Product Name
Q3
Brand Name
Audi
Pros
  • Fun and capable to drive
  • Comfortable for four adults
  • No-frills feature list
Cons
  • Pricier than some of its direct rivals
  • Lacks diesel engine option

Available in Premium Plus and Technology trims, the Q3 may not have the wow factor still but more than makes up for it by being a comprehensive all-rounder.

 

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2022, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: Q3 Audi Q3 Audi India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Review in pics: 2022 Audi Q3 returns as a spirited challenger
Review in pics: 2022 Audi Q3 returns as a spirited challenger
2022 Audi Q3 drive review: The all-rounder of an SUV now more refined
2022 Audi Q3 drive review: The all-rounder of an SUV now more refined
This quirky looking electric scooter is from BMW Motorrad!
This quirky looking electric scooter is from BMW Motorrad!
Kawasaki W175 retro motorcycle on Indian roads now!
Kawasaki W175 retro motorcycle on Indian roads now!
Porsche's new lighting technology promises up to 600 metre illumination
Porsche's new lighting technology promises up to 600 metre illumination

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city