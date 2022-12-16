2022 Audi Q3 drive review: The all-rounder of an SUV now more refined

I have a thing for smaller luxury SUVs. Soft corner for the Mercedes GLC over the GLE, for the X1 over the X3 and X5 from BMW, the Volvo XC40 over the XC60 and yes, the Audi Q3 over the Q5. Easier on the pocket and yet capable of making a statement. And in comparative terms, that is where the newest Audi Q3 seeks to shine and shine brighter.

It has been quite a wait for the 2022 Audi Q3 to touch down on Indian shores. The Germans focused on the newer Q5 and the Q7 but eventually has managed to close the calendar year with what is still largely considered the entry-level SUV from Audi. Did someone say Q2? Let's keep that aside for now.

The 2022 Audi Q3 isn't a ginormous leap over the preceding model and yet, it claims to build upon its strengths while still incorporating subtle updates to help it sharpen its claws. Here's a first drive review of the 2022 Audi Q3 in India:

Audi Q3: Drive dynamics

The Audi Q3 continues to be powered by the familiarly reliable 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and frankly, it is spunky enough for one not to miss the TDIs from yesteryears. There is 190 hp on offer and 320 Nm for the taking, and while the Audi camp continues to be out of contention for diesel fanboys, for all else, it is mighty fun.

The SUV may have small dimensions compared to the likes of the Q5, Q7 and Q8 but it still packs a mighty punch with 0 to 100 kmph coming up in slightly over seven seconds and the max speed at 222 kmph. But for most parts, it is meant to be driven as a daily carriage to work and back, and it has the poise to do just that.

The Audi Q3 benefits enormously from a stable yet eager drive demeanor.

The seven-speed gearbox is versatile and responds to throttle inputs well enough. The steering has a bit of weight but it is engineered well enough to balance high-speed feedback with the versatility of managing quick turns. And add to the mix a suspension that is a bit stiff and the Q3 manages to tackle the infamous Indian road conditions well. There is no dedicated 4x4 mode but Quattro All-Wheel Drive remains a key highlight.

On the flipside though, there is quite a lot of body roll when pushing the Q3 through tight corners at high speeds. A lot more side bolstering on the front seats could have addressed this - even if superficially - to a large extent. If opting for ‘Dynamic’ of the multiple drive modes, do keep this one factor into consideration.

While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.

Audi Q3: Cabin highlights

SUVs in this segment are mostly always self driven and in this regard, the Q3 is decently kitted with features that most potential buyers look forward to. It continues to choose easy elegance over going glitz and glam, and frankly, whether that's a good thing or not would come down to personal preferences.

There is quite a lot of room for four adults inside although fitting in the fifth in the middle of the rear seats still remains an uncomfortable compromise. The floor hump in the middle as well as the central armrest's reach back have to shoulder the blame equally. But the seats themselves are quite plush and so is the overall fit, feel and finish.

A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3.

There is a single 10.1-inch main infotainment screen and the controls for the HVAC are managed through rotary knobs instead of the secondary screen inside the higher-end Audi SUVs. Personally, I like it just this way because it is far less distracting.

In terms of features, the Audi Q3 gets Virtual Cockpit digital screen for the driver, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control, among a few others.

Audi Q3: Design highlights

The Q3 continues to take several strands of design genes from its elder siblings in the Audi Q family.

The Audi Q3 is one of the better-looking SUVs in its segment and this despite never appearing to be trying too hard to stand out. It is more of an SUV in terms of design than most others and a massive front grille, flanked by sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units - add to the appeal of the face.

There are sharp lines merging with curved flanks cutting the Q3's frame from nearly all sides and just the bare minimum use of chrome to keep things interesting. The 18-inch wheels under the circular wheel arches too are the right size but are let down big time by an alloy design that is now either medieval or outright ancient.

Audi Q3: Verdict

The new Audi Q3 sure is new even if the updates are rather subtle. There is slightly more space on the inside courtesy the increase in wheelbase while the drive traits of the vehicle are among the best in the segment.

Rating 4 out of 5 Price ₹ 44.89 lakh Product Name Q3 Brand Name Audi Pros Fun and capable to drive

Comfortable for four adults

No-frills feature list Cons Pricier than some of its direct rivals

Lacks diesel engine option

Available in Premium Plus and Technology trims, the Q3 may not have the wow factor still but more than makes up for it by being a comprehensive all-rounder.

