HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolkswagenVirtusOn Road Price in Tiruvannamalai

Volkswagen Virtus On Road Price in Tiruvannamalai

4.5 out of 5
13.49 - 21.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tiruvannamalai
Virtus Price in Tiruvannamalai

Volkswagen Virtus on road price in Tiruvannamalai starts from Rs. 14.20 Lakhs. The on road price for Volkswagen Virtus top variant goes up to Rs. 18.72 Lakhs in Tiruvannamalai. Volkswagen Virtus comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT₹ 14.20 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT₹ 16.65 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT₹ 18.23 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT₹ 18.72 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus Variant Wise Price List in Tiruvannamalai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹14.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,55,900
RTO
2,12,812
Insurance
50,348
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Tiruvannamalai)
14,19,560
EMI@30,512/mo
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹16.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹18.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Volkswagen Virtus News

The one-off Volkswagen Virtus Convertible was built to mark Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to the Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP) manufacturing facility
Volkswagen Virtus Convertible unveiled in Brazil as a one-off model
6 Feb 2024
The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
12 Dec 2023
Volkswagen is offering the new colour theme on the Topline trims of the Taigun and Virtus at the same price.
Volkswagen launches Taigun and Virtus with new Deep Black Pearl colour theme
5 Dec 2023
Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition comes as the second special edition of the sedan after the GT Edge Limited Collection.
Volkswagen launches Virtus Sound Edition at 15.52 lakh in India. What's new
22 Nov 2023
The new Sound Edition of Virtus and Taigun comes with cosmetic changes and feature additions. The new special edition will be sold in limited numbers.
Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition launched. Check what's special
21 Nov 2023
Volkswagen Virtus Videos

Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
6 May 2022
2022 Volkswagen Virtus premium mid-size sedan is based on the Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, Virtus is the longest sedan in its category.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
8 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on the German carmaker's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. Currently, 30 percent of the electric vehicles produced by the group are based on MEB. By 2025, Volkswagen aims to take the figures to 80 percent.
Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus: First look
10 Mar 2022
