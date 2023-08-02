Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Altroz CNG comes in six CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Altroz CNG measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. The ground clearance of Altroz CNG is 165 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Altroz CNG sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Altroz CNG price starts at ₹ 7.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz CNG comes in 6 variants. Tata Altroz CNG top variant price is ₹ 10.55 Lakhs.
₹7.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.53 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.03 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
