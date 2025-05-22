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Altroz CNG [2023-2025]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Front Right Side
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Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Front Right View
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Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Front View
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Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Front View
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Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Rear Right Side
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Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.45 - 10.8 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Specs

Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] comes in eight CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 26.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The ...Read More