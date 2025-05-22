Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] comes in eight CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 26.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Altroz CNG [2023-2025] measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. The ground clearance of Altroz CNG [2023-2025] is 165 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less