Tata Altroz CNG Specifications

Tata Altroz CNG is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,55,400 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.
7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Altroz CNG Specs

Tata Altroz CNG comes in six CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Altroz CNG measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Tata Altroz CNG Specifications and Features

XZ Plus (O) (S)
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 L CNG
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
210 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Length
3990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
2501 mm
Height
1523 mm
Width
1755 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Tata Altroz CNG News

The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.
Tata Altroz CNG first drive review: Evolution wins against excuses
2 Aug 2023
Altroz offers a deep cargo area and the depth has been cleverly utilised in its CNG version to still offer a commendable amount of boot space.
Should you buy Altroz CNG? Pros and cons of the stylish hatchback explained
30 May 2023
Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs comparison
20 Apr 2023
The Tata Altroz iCNG gets two smaller CNG cylinders in place of the spare wheel in the boot
Tata Altroz CNG, rival to Maruti Baleno CNG, launch tomorrow: Key things to know
18 Apr 2023
The Tata Altroz iCNG gets two smaller CNG cylinders in place of the spare wheel in the boot
Tata Altroz CNG to launch on April 19: Specs, features and price expectation
17 Apr 2023
View all
 

Tata Altroz CNG Variants & Price List

Tata Altroz CNG price starts at ₹ 7.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz CNG comes in 6 variants. Tata Altroz CNG top variant price is ₹ 10.55 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
7.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM Plus
8.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM Plus (S)
8.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ
9.53 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus (S)
10.03 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus (O) (S)
10.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

