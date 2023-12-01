Altroz CNG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Altroz CNG XZ Plus (O) (S) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.13 Lakhs. The fuel Altroz CNG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Altroz CNG XZ Plus (O) (S) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus (O) (S) is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 L CNG Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 210 litres ...Read MoreRead Less