Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZA iCNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA iCNG is 60 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron Engine Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres