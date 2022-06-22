Home > New Cars > Tata > Tiago Nrg > Tata Tiago NRG On Road Price in Lucknow

Tata Tiagonrg On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
Tata Tiago NRG Price List, Specifications and Features

1.2L Petrol MT

1199 cc | 85 bhp | 1006 |

₹ 7.53 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
657,400
RTO
57,592
Insurance
37,539
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
753,031
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
181
Length
3802
Wheelbase
2400
Kerb Weight
1006
Height
1537
Width
1677
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
703
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.09
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Bootspace
242
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Tata Dealers in Delhi

Puneet Automobiles

mapicon
403-407 Tiwariganj, Utardhawna,near Bbd University,faizabad Road,lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226028
phoneicon
+91 - 7506886232
   

Goldrush Sales

mapicon
No 2a, B, Hal Ancillary Estate,ismail Ganj Faizabad Road,lucknow,, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226010
phoneicon
+91 - 9984111444
   

Goldrush, Malihabad

mapicon
Malhibad, Chauraha,hardoi Rd,near Sbi Bank,lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226102
phoneicon
+91 - 8826163317
   

Goldrush, Ashok Marg

mapicon
No 19, Ashok Marg,hazratganj,lucknow,, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001
phoneicon
+91 - 7045175865

