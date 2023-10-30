What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Bangalore? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 8,66,251 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Bangalore is Rs 1,10,241.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Bangalore? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Bangalore is Rs 46,110.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 1,10,241, Insurance - Rs. 46,110, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 8,66,251.

