Tata Tiago NRG XT MT

7.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tiago NRG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage20.09 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Tiago NRG XT MT Latest Updates

Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XT MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
  • BootSpace: 242 litres
    • Mileage of XT MT is 20.09 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tiago NRG XT MT Price

    XT MT
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,69,900
    RTO
    55,893
    Insurance
    38,677
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,64,970
    EMI@16,442/mo
    Tata Tiago NRG XT MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L Revotron
    Driving Range
    703 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.09 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Length
    3802 mm
    Ground Clearance
    181 mm
    Wheelbase
    2400 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1006 kg
    Height
    1537 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    242 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Visual display
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Piano Black
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tiago NRG XT MT EMI
    EMI14,798 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,88,473
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,88,473
    Interest Amount
    1,99,405
    Payable Amount
    8,87,878

    Tata Tiago NRG other Variants

    XZ MT
    ₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,29,900
    RTO
    60,093
    Insurance
    40,885
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,31,378
    EMI@17,870/mo
    XT iCNG
    ₹8.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XZ AMT
    ₹8.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ iCNG
    ₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XZA iCNG
    ₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
