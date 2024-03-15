Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XT MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XT MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XT MT is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 242 litres Mileage of XT MT is 20.09 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less