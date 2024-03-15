Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ iCNG is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres Mileage of XZ iCNG is 26.49 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less