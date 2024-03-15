Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofTiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ MT is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
BootSpace: 242 litres
Mileage of XZ MT is 20.09 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less