Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ MT is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 242 litres Mileage of XZ MT is 20.09 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less