Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofTiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Tiago NRG XZ AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ AMT is 35 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
BootSpace: 242 litres
Mileage of XZ AMT is 20.09 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less