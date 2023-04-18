HT Auto
Tata Altroz CNG, Rival To Maruti Baleno CNG, Launch Tomorrow: Key Things To Know

Tata Altroz CNG launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Tata Motors is all set to expand its CNG lineup in India with the launch of the Altroz hatchback with the iCNG technology. Tata Altroz CNG will be the third CNG vehicle from the carmaker after it launched the Tigor sedan and Tiago hatchback last year with CNG kit. Tata Motors had showcased the Altroz iCNG model at the Auto Expo earlier this year along with the CNG version of its smallest SUV Punch as well. When launched, the Tata Altroz CNG will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM
The Tata Altroz iCNG gets two smaller CNG cylinders in place of the spare wheel in the boot
Tata Motors had announced that it will launch the Altroz iCNG tomorrow, April 19. It will be available in the top variants with all the features offered in its standard version. The biggest change outside will be the iCNG badging to set it apart from its ICE avatar.

The biggest change will come in the boot space of the Altroz iCNG. Tata Motors will introduce its new twin-cylinder CNG technology in the hatchback for the first time in India. Tata showcased the technology during the Auto Expo. The Altroz will come with the CNG kit placed lower and on a flatter surface allowing more space to put luggage at the rear. Tata Motors has also removed the spare wheel to accommodate the two smaller CNG tanks with capacity of 30 litres each. It is different from conventional CNG vehicles, like Tiago and Tigor, which come with a large CNG cylinder tucked inside the boot space and leaves little space for luggage.

Under its hood, the Altroz CNG will continue to be powered with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is also used in the Tiago and Tigor CNG models. The engine, mated to a manual gearbox, will be able to churn out 73 bhp and 95 Nm in the iCNG mode. Without CNG kit, the engine can generate 84.82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The fuel efficiency of the Altroz iCNG is expected to be around 27 km/kg, almost similar to what the Tiago iCNG offers.

Tata Altroz CNG is likely to be priced around 80,000 above the standard petrol variant of the hatchback which starts at a price of 6.45 lakh. Expect the Altroz iCNG prices to start from nearly 7.50 lakh and may go up to 10 lakh for higher variants.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago Tigor Altroz Altroz Altroz CNG Tata Motors CNG cars
