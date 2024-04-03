Skoda Superb on road price in Sundergarh starts from Rs. 61.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Sundergarh starts from Rs. 61.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Sundergarh for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Sundergarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Sundergarh, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Sundergarh and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sundergarh. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 61.99 Lakhs