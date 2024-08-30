Skoda Superb on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Nellore for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Nellore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Nellore, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Nellore and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Nellore. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 62.09 Lakhs