Skoda Superb on road price in Mandi starts from Rs. 58.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Mandi starts from Rs. 58.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Mandi for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Mandi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Mandi, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Mandi and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Mandi. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 58.75 Lakhs