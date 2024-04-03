HT Auto
HomeNew CarsSkodaSuperbOn Road Price in Karimnagar

Skoda Superb On Road Price in Karimnagar

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Skoda Superb Front Left Side
1/13
Skoda Superb Grille
2/13
Skoda Superb Headlight
3/13
Skoda Superb Side Mirror Body
4/13
Skoda Superb Taillight
5/13
Skoda Superb Wheel
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karimnagar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Superb Price in Karimnagar

Skoda Superb on road price in Karimnagar starts from Rs. 66.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Superb L&K₹ 66.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Superb Variant Wise Price List in Karimnagar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
L&K
₹66.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,00,000
RTO
9,97,000
Insurance
2,39,690
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
(Price not available in Karimnagar)
66,37,190
EMI@1,42,659/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Skoda Superb Alternatives

Audi A4

Audi A4

42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
A4 Price in Karimnagar
Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
A6 Price in Karimnagar
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

50 Lakhs Onwards
Check Camry 2024 details
View similar Cars
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
S90 Price in Karimnagar
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

45.8 - 46 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
A-Class Limousine Price in Karimnagar
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

55 - 61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C-Class 2022 Price in Karimnagar

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Skoda Superb News

Skoda has relaunched the Superb sedan in India equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price
3 Apr 2024
The third generation Skoda Superb is all set to make a comeback albeit with ADAS as standard, and a higher price tag
Previous gen Skoda Superb to be re-launched in India on April 3
29 Mar 2024
Toyota Motor and Skoda are expected to kickstart April with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV and new generation Superb sedan in India.
Toyota Taisor to Skoda Superb: Cars expected to launch in India in April
29 Mar 2024
Skoda has relaunched the Superb in only one variant. The top-end Laurin &amp; Klement variant is available at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54 lakh (ex-showroom). Before being discontinued from Indian markets, the model was priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.79 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The big difference in price is due to the fact that it will be fully imported from global markets.
Skoda Auto India announces new summer campaign, offers discounts & services
11 May 2024
Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda to offer 6 airbags as standard with Slavia and Kushaq
30 Apr 2024
View all
 Skoda Superb News

Skoda Superb Videos

Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
1 Feb 2024
Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
3 Nov 2023
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
6 Oct 2023
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024

1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details