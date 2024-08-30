What is the on-road price of Skoda Superb in Amritsar? The on-road price of Skoda Superb L&K in Amritsar is Rs. 62.09 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Superb in Amritsar? The RTO charges for Skoda Superb L&K in Amritsar amount to Rs. 5.69 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Superb in Amritsar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Superb in Amritsar is Rs. 1.26 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Superb in Amritsar? The insurance charges for Skoda Superb L&K in Amritsar are Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.