Skoda Superb on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 63.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 63.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Ahmednagar for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Ahmednagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Ahmednagar, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Ahmednagar and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Ahmednagar. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 63.82 Lakhs