What is the on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq in Thane? The on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Thane is Rs. 43.33 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq in Thane? The RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Thane amount to Rs. 4.08 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Thane is Rs. 82,095.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq in Thane? The insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Thane are Rs. 1.76 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.