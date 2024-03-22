HT Auto
Skoda Kodiaq On Road Price in Bhilwara

4 out of 5
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
4 out of 5
40.49 - 43.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhilwara
Kodiaq Price in Bhilwara

Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Bhilwara starts from Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kodiaq top variant goes up to Rs. 43.33 Lakhs in Bhilwara.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kodiaq Style₹ 40.49 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq Sportline₹ 41.63 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq L&K₹ 43.33 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Kodiaq Variant Wise Price List in Bhilwara

Style
₹40.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,99,000
RTO
3,82,900
Insurance
1,66,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bhilwara)
40,48,783
EMI@87,024/mo
Sportline
₹41.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
L&K
₹43.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Skoda Kodiaq News

The Skoda Kodiaq is now available only in the top-spec L&K trim, which is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh cheaper
Skoda Kodiaq gets A 2 lakh price cut, variant lineup revised
22 Mar 2024
The Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq are set to get more expensive by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024
Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January
12 Dec 2023
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
Skoda reveals new generation Kodiaq SUV with plug-in hybrid technology. Will it come to India?
5 Oct 2023
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to break cover later this year.
Skoda teases new Kodiaq SUV, looks sharper with evolutionary design
27 Sept 2023
New Skoda Superb and Kodiaq will come powered by plug-hybrid powertrains.
Skoda teases new Superb sedan and Kodiaq SUV while testing, India launch likely
20 Sept 2023
 Skoda Kodiaq News

Skoda Kodiaq Videos

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
6 Oct 2023
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
18 Jan 2022
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Price, features, spec explained
10 Jan 2022
Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
1 Feb 2024
