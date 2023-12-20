Toyota Fortuner on road price in Bhilwara starts from Rs. 36.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner top variant goes up to Rs. 40.55 Lakhs in Bhilwara. Toyota Fortuner comes with a choice of engine options. Toyota Fortuner on road price in Bhilwara starts from Rs. 36.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner top variant goes up to Rs. 40.55 Lakhs in Bhilwara. Toyota Fortuner comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT. The Toyota Fortuner on road price in Bhilwara for 2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 36.95 - 40.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Toyota Fortuner dealers and showrooms in Bhilwara for best offers. Toyota Fortuner on road price breakup in Bhilwara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 43.6 Lakhs in Bhilwara, Volvo XC40 which starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs in Bhilwara and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Bhilwara. Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT ₹ 36.95 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT ₹ 37.98 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT ₹ 40.55 Lakhs