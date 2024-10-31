Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Amritsar starts from Rs. 46.42 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Amritsar starts from Rs. 46.42 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Amritsar for best offers.
Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Amritsar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Amritsar, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Amritsar and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Amritsar.
Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 46.42 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price