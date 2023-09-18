Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS On Road Price in Vadodara

2.43 Cr*
Vadodara
Maybach GLS Price in Vadodara

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 2.79 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC₹ 2.79 Crore
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

600 4MATIC
₹2.79 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,43,10,000
RTO
25,97,688
Insurance
9,42,471
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Vadodara
2,78,50,659
EMI@5,98,619/mo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Alternatives

Lexus LX

Lexus LX

2.82 Cr Onwards
LX Price in Vadodara
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr Onwards
G-Class Price in Vadodara
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
X5 M Price in Vadodara
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
RS Q8 Price in Vadodara

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS News

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
On Ganesh Chaturthi eve, Taapsee Pannu adds Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV, worth nearly 3 crore, to her garage
18 Sept 2023
Actor Neetu Kapoor recently took delivery of her new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
Actor Neetu Kapoor brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth 2.92 crore
9 Mar 2023
Mercedes is backing its top-end models to get increased traction in the Indian market in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63
13 Feb 2023
Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
30 Dec 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Videos

Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
8 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
