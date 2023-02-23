What is the on-road price of BMW X5 M in Vadodara? The BMW X5 M Competition is priced on the road at Rs 2,32,70,136 in Vadodara.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X5 M in Vadodara? The BMW X5 M Competition will have RTO charges of Rs 21,77,440 in Vadodara.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X5 M in Vadodara? The insurance Charges for the BMW X5 M Competition in Vadodara is Rs 7,92,196.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X5 M in Vadodara? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X5 M in Vadodara is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,03,00,000, RTO - Rs. 21,77,440, Insurance - Rs. 7,92,196, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X5 M in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,32,70,136 .

What is the on-road price of BMW X5 M Top Model? The top model of the BMW X5 M is the BMW Competition, which costs Rs. 2,32,70,136 on the road in Vadodara.

What is the on road price of BMW X5 M? BMW X5 M's on-road price in Vadodara starts at Rs. 2,32,70,136 and rises to Rs. 2,32,70,136. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.