What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Kanpur? In Kanpur, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC will be Rs 24,81,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Kanpur? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC in Kanpur is Rs 9,42,471.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Kanpur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls base variant in Kanpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,43,10,000, RTO - Rs. 24,81,000, Insurance - Rs. 9,42,471, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Kanpur is Rs. 2,77,33,971.

