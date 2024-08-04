What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQE in Dehradun? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Dehradun is Rs. 1.47 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQE in Dehradun? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Dehradun amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQE in Dehradun? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQE in Dehradun is Rs. 2.99 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQE in Dehradun? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Dehradun are Rs. 5.57 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.