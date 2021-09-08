Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > Eqc > Mercedes-Benz Eqc On Road Price in Dak kannada

Mercedesbenz Eqc On Road Price

in Dak. Kannada
Change City
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Eqc

Mercedes-benz Eqc Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
EQC 400 4MATIC

Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | | 2495 kg

₹ 1.19 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
10,406,640
RTO
1,094,664
Insurance
428,456
On-Road Price
11,929,760
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹2,41,893
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD
Battery
80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Power Consumption / Mileage
5.89 Km/kWh
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 760 Nm
Battery Charging
41 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Type
Electric
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
450 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
285 / 50 R20
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
285 / 50 R20
Kerb Weight
2495 kg
Height
1624 mm
Width
1884 mm
Length
4762 mm
Ground Clearance
142 mm
Wheelbase
2873 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mercedes-benz Eqc
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
The EQC electric SUV is Mercedes-Benz's first venture into electric vehicles. Powered by 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, the SUV can produce a sprint of zero to 100 kmph in just over 5 seconds, and can run up to 470 kms on single charge. Read More

Check Latest Offers on Eqc

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue