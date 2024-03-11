HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki XL6 On Road Price in Zira

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Right View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Side View
13.1 - 16.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Zira
XL6 Price in Zira

Maruti Suzuki XL6 on road price in Zira starts from Rs. 13.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.06 Lakhs in Zira. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol₹ 13.46 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT CNG₹ 14.54 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha MT Petrol₹ 14.60 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol₹ 15.06 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variant Wise Price List in Zira

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT Petrol
₹13.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,000
RTO
1,28,100
Insurance
56,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Zira)
13,46,351
EMI@28,938/mo
Zeta MT CNG
₹14.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Alpha MT Petrol
₹14.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT Petrol
₹15.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki XL6 News

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 and more
5 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki now offers CNG technology to 12 of its car models, including XL6 and Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology
1 Nov 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
20 Sept 2022
View all
 Maruti Suzuki XL6 News

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
View all
 

