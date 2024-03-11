What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Panchkula? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Panchkula is Rs. 14.75 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Panchkula? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Panchkula amount to Rs. 1.12 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Panchkula? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Panchkula is Rs. 26,741.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Panchkula? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Panchkula are Rs. 60,590, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.