What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Namakkal? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Namakkal is Rs. 15.72 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Namakkal? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Namakkal amount to Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Namakkal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Namakkal is Rs. 28,493.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Namakkal? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Namakkal are Rs. 35,299, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.