Maruti Suzuki Xl6
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price List, Specifications and Features

Zeta MT Petrol

1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1180

₹ 10.88 Lakhs
994,631
43,309
49,602
1,088,042
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
180
Length
4445
Wheelbase
2740
Kerb Weight
1180
Height
1700
Width
1775
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
209
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
6
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Maruti Suzuki Xl6
Expert Review

4 out of 5
First launched in the country in 2019 as a more premium twin of the Ertiga, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 may have created more curiosity than excitement in the Indian MPV market that has for long been dominated by the Toyota Innova

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Seiye Automobiles

mapicon
Pezielietsie, Dbs Road,tinpatti,kohima,, Kohima, Nagaland 797001
phoneicon
+91 - 7085444300

